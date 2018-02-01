Sudan: Hassabo Affirms Sudan Commitment to Address Needs of Refugees and to Protect Them

Khartoum — The Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman has stressed Sudan commitment to provide services and protect the refugees living on its territories, demanding donors the United Nations to stand alongside and help Sudan support refuges and providing them with services.

He pointed out that Sudan hosts over 3 million refugees that poses many challenges.

Addressing a Symposium under the title" Refugees in Sudan , National and International Responsibility" at Police House in Khartoum, Wednesday , organized by the United Nations Association in Sudan, in collaboration with Foreign Ministry , Refugees Commission and UNHCR , the Vice-President said Sudan used to receives refugees from neighboring countries for unrest made by natural disasters , indicating to importance of addressing the root causes of refuge and migration.

He said UN deals with Sudan with double standard and that support it receives is less than support provide to other countries though Sudan host large number of refugees.

Hassabo cited efforts being made by Sudan to curb illegal migration and human trafficking.

Refugees Commissioner, Dr Hamad Al-Jazouli stated that Sudan is hosting more than 3 million refugees, 1,300 of them from South Sudan and that Sudan treated them from its religious and legal commitments.

He added that a number of police posts were set up inside refugees camps and that some camps have been separated to avert frictions.

Dr Hamad Sudan worked for finding permanent solution to refuge by signing a tripartite agreement between Sudan, UN and Chad on return of refugees and an other agreement on repatriation of Sudanese refugees from CAR.

He explained the assistance provided is covering only 31 percent of the needs of refugees and that made Sudan bear huge burdens and that refugees share educational, and health services with the citizens , urging the international community to increase aid to help Sudan support refugees who live in its territories.

Representative of White Nile State revealed there are 8 refugees camps in the State , demanding setting up medical checkpoints at border crossings to check up refugees before entry into Sudan.

Chairman of UN Association in Sudan, Professor Abdalla Ahmed Abdalla said the symposium aims to cast lights on size and growing number of refugees and support provided to the by Sudan in areas of education, health, water and security.

He said flow of South Sudanese refugees into Sudan poses serious crisis in addition to return of huge number of refugees from neighboring countries after restoration of peace and security in Darfur.

The symposium demanded UN to dispatch a UNHCR-led mission to prepare a report to the UN Economic and Social Council in the light of new changes related to issues of refugees and its implications.