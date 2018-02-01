Sudan: Humanitarian Aid Commissioner Appreciates Roles of National and Voluntary Organizations in Supporting Peace Process

Khartoum — The Humanitarian Aid Commissioner, Ahmed Mohamed Adam has lauded roles of national, and voluntary organizations as well as UN agencies in supporting peace process in Sudan.

This came while the Commissioner was addressing a meeting with National, Arab and Islamic organization on supporting free repatriation in Darfur States , South Kordofan and Blue Nile.

He said the Commission has drawn a plan to move from stage of emergency to reconstruction and development to cope with developments the Country is witnessing.

The Commissioner called for concerted efforts for supporting the free return projects and providing means of earn a living for displaced people and returnees.

The Voluntary Return in Darfur Commissioner, Taj-Eddin Ibrahim said the Commission has mapped out a program for making a conducive environment for returnees and to boost integration in the community.