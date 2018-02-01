31 January 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Social Development Sector Economic Empowerment Strategy for Disabled

Khartoum — The Social Development and Culture Sector, chaired by, Prof. Somaia Abu-Kashawa reviewed, Wednesday, in its meeting, at the Council of Ministers, the Economic empowerment strategy for the disabled which presented by the State Minister for Labor, Khaled Hassan.

The strategy affirmed the state's concern over the employment of the persons with disability and provision of jobs opportunity for them to enable them to participate effectively in the community.

The strategy also included training and rehabilitation programs for the disabled.

