Sudan/Nigeria: Nigeria V Sudan - Buhari Hails Super Eagles

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the home-based Super Eagles of Nigeria on their victory over Sudan in the semi-final of the 2018 Championship of African Nations (CHAN) in Marrakesh, Morocco.

The President's congratulatory message is contained in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Wednesday night.

According to the statement, President Buhari joins millions of football loving Nigerians in celebrating the spectacular performance of the team which qualified them for the final on Sunday with Morocco.

"Having keenly followed the team's progress throughout the tournament with delight, the President commended their "hardwork, dedication, discipline and indomitable spirit, which are truly worthy of emulation".

President Buhari urged the players and the coaching crew to remain focused and determined as "they go for Gold in the final match on Sunday.

He assured them of the unflinching support, goodwill and prayers of the Federal Government and all Nigerians as they soar to victory.

Nigeria's home based Super Eagles qualified for the finals of the African Nations Championship (CHAN), their first ever, after edging Sudan 1-0 in the semi-final played in Marrakech.

The Nigerians will on Sunday meet hosts Morocco, who earlier spanked Libya 3-1.

Gabriel Okechukwu scored Nigeria's winning goal in the 16th minute.(NAN)