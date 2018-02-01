Gambia: An Appeal Panel Needs to Be Set Up

The Barrow administration has been engaged in the reinstatement of public servants who were removed from their positions without just cause under the Jammeh administration and has also been engaged in staff audit to eliminate alleged ghost workers.

However many people are coming to Foroyaa to indicate that they have written to the government to be re-instated but to no avail. The government therefore should introduce a review panel that will invite all military and civil appellants to register their appeals for review. This is the only way to prevent the grievances being reported in the media.