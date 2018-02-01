31 January 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Where Is Siaka Fatajo?

Siaka Fatajo has no problem with the Barrow administration. He is in fact a supporter of the Barrow administration who has gone missing since 27 February 2017. The family sees President Barrow as the principal protector of all Gambians and they are appealing to him to add his voice and power in facilitating his rescue.

See the letter from the family in the next edition of Foroyaa. His wife is very desperate and insecure. Hence Foroyaa calls on all villagers in Batabut Kantora to serve as protector of the Fatajo's family in the spirit of human solidarity and good neighbourliness.

