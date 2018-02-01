Photo: Abubaker Lubowa/Daily Monitor

Buyende District Police Commander Muhammad Kirumira speaks to journalists through the burglar-proofing at his home on February 1, 2018.

Police have surrounded ASP Muhammad Kirumira's home in Bulenga, Wakiso District.

His wife has locked him inside the house shortly after about 15 police officers from the Flying Squad Unit (FSU) and general police arrived to pick him.

Mr Kirumira has asked the police officers to present an arrest warrant before they take him anywhere.

He insists that he will not revoke his decision to resign from the force after being accused falsely.

Mr Kirumira was last Tuesday arraigned before police tribunal at Police Headquarters in Naguru and charged with torture, extortion, corruption, bribery, unlawful arrests and excessive use of authority.

He denied the charges and asked police prosecutor, SSP Katherine Kusemererwa, why he was being charged with offences he allegedly committed five years ago. Ms Kusemererwa informed him that offences committed by an officer can only be forgotten after 12 years.

"You said you don't want me and I have decided to quit police. What do you want from me?" Mr Kirumira asked the offices who had gone to pick him from his home.

"Police sent Kifeesi goons to arrest me but I will not accept until the Inspector General of Police, Gen Kale Kayihura, does it in a formal way. IGP should act professionally," he added.