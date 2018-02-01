Congo-Kinshasa: Expanded DRC Mining Week Returns in June

Kinshasa — MORE than 3 000 international mining experts and local stakeholders from more than 50 countries are expected to attend the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) Mining Week in June.

The long-running, flagship mining conference and expo in this mining hub, will return to Lubumbashi.

It is the largest mining and industrial platform in the DRC, showcasing the vast investment opportunities in the sector. These are vast despite incessant conflict.

"DRC Mining Week has been around for 12 years," says the event director, Emmanuelle Nicholls.

"... and to stay relevant we have always made sure that we have the right balance of high-level representatives from government, industry and suppliers at our conference and expo."

The event will feature a strategic high-level conference again that will focus on challenges and developments in the industry.

These include finance options for mining houses, improving private and public sector relationships, the mining code, custom tariffs, training and development as well as project updates.

The expo areas have expanded, featuring more than 160 suppliers, including country pavilions from South Africa's Department of Trade and Industry and Zimbabwe.

As with previous editions of the event, DRC Mining Week has already secured impressive industry support through leading industry giants, including Engen as diamond sponsor, Standard Bank as platinum sponsor (both returning sponsors).

Axishouse, ERG and Randgold Resources are back as gold sponsors.

DRC Mining Week is organised by Spintelligent, a leading Cape Town-based organiser of exhibitions and conferences across the continent.