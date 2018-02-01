1 February 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Security Tighten After Mowzey Radio's Death

Photo: Radio and Weasel/Facebook
Radio and Weasel.
By Derrick Wandera

Security officers have been deployed at Case Hospital located on Buganda road, Kampala after the number of fans and musicians started bulging following the news about musician Mowzey Radio's death.

It's is a mixture of furry and sorrow at the hospital as fans are and fellow musicians are seen pushing through the crowd to have a glance of the departed Neera singer.

The mood became more sombre when Mowzey's singing partner, Weasel arrived at the hospital.

Some fans were heard whispering "What is Weasel without Radio?"

"Yes, radio is dead and we will be addressing the media soon," said the hospital manager.

Many artists have started arriving at the hospital in different styles, amid tight security.

