1 February 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Du Preez Starts At Flyhalf for Sharks

Sharks coach Robert du Preez has named his team to take on French club Racing 92 in a friendly match in Hong Kong on Saturday.

The coach's son, Robert jnr , will start at flyhalf, with Springbok Curwin Bosch named on the bench.

Cameron Wright will partner Du Preez at scrumhalf, coming in for the injured Louis Schreuder, who suffered a hamstring injury in last week's win over the Bulls in Polokwane.

Another Springbok, Lwazi Mvovo, starts at fullback

Up front, Thomas du Toit will start in the No 3 jersey as he begins his transition from loosehead to tighthead, while lock Ruan Botha will lead the Sharks.

The Sharks also confirmed that the match at the Aberdeen Sports Ground will be streamed live on their official Facebook page from 10:00 (SA time) on Saturday.

Teams:

Sharks

15 Lwazi Mvovo, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanho Am, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Cameron Wright, 8 Keegan Daniel, 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Philip van der Walt, 5 Stephan Lewies, 4 Ruan Botha (captain), 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Juan Schoeman.

Substitutes: 16 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17 Mzamo Majola, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Hyron Andrews, 20 Tyler Paul, 21 Tera Mtembu, 22 Grant Williams, 23 Curwin Bosch, 24 Jeremy Ward, 25 Sibusiso Nkosi, 26 Garth April

Racing 92

TBA

Source: Sport24

