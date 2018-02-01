31 January 2018

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: EU Embassies Express Concern Over Sudan Detentions, Newspaper Seizures

Khartoum — The European Union Delegation to Sudan issued a statement on Tuesday expressing concern at the detention of opposition political leaders and activists, and seizures of newspapers.

"The Ambassadors of the resident EU Embassies in Sudan are very concerned by the prolonged detention without charge or trial of a large number of political leaders, human rights activists and other citizens, and by the repeated seizures of national newspapers," the statement reads.

"We call on the Sudanese Government to release all these detainees as soon as possible, to ensure they are not mistreated and to respect the right of Sudanese people to peaceful freedom of expression and association, including freedom of the media."

The joint statement by the EU Embassies also condemns "the violence used against peaceful protest, and [we] continue to encourage those exercising their fundamental rights to do so peacefully.

"The European Union and its member states remain committed to a stable, democratic and prosperous future for Sudan, for the benefit of its people," the statement concludes,

