Sudan: UXO Blast Kills One, Maims Two in Darfur's Jebel Marra

Tabit — A 16-year-old has died and two other youths lost hands on Tuesday when an item of unexploded ordnance (UXO) detonated near Dolma village, about 15 km west of Tabit in Tawila locality in North Darfur.

Khadija Osman Yousif (16) died, while Mutasim Hamdan Eisa (12) and Abdelnabi Eisa Harran (15) both had their hands blown-off.

One of the deceased family members said the three victims were grazing cattle when the blast occurred.

He explained that one of the youngsters fond an item of ordnance and they started to play with.

He said the injured children were taken to Shangil Tobaya hospital.

A man was killed and a woman had both hands blown off when an item if unexploded ordnance (UXO) detonated in North Darfur in December.

A relative of one of the victims said that Hamid Harran Ismael died and Halima Eisa Ibrahim lost both hands in the blast at Kaja area north of Shangil Tobaya in Dar El Salam locality in North Darfur.

Years of conflict have left Darfur and other war-torn areas of Sudan littered with unexploded ordnance (UXO). Radio Dabanga appeals to listeners throughout the region (and elsewhere in our reception area) not to touch any 'unexploded' grenades or other ammunition found in the field. Mark its position clearly to alert others, and report it immediately to a camp elder, Unamid and/or the local police.