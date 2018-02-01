31 January 2018

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Darfur Bar Assoc - 'Detained NUP Leader and Others Transferred to Central Darfur Capital'

Tagged:

Related Topics

Zalingei — The Darfur Bar Association (DBA) says it has received confirmed information that detained Dr Ibrahim El Amin, Co-Vice-President of the National Umma Party, with other leaders has been transferred to Zalingei prison in Central Darfur since Friday.

Yesterday the DBA said in a statement that the authorities have not yet informed his family about the reason for his arrest and his transfer to Zalingei.

The DBA described in its statement the transfer of some of the leaders of the national forces to the prisons of Zalingei and Shala as a failed attempt to circumvent the popular and public tide which stresses the regime's helplessness and weakness in the face of the revolutionary tide creeping towards achieving the demands of the Sudanese people to restore the country from the tyranny.

The statement also stressed that the transfer of El Amin and other leaders of the national forces to the prisons of Zalingei and Shala aimed at disrupting the public opinion, the families of the detainees, the marches and rallies organised throughout the country.

'Pre-emptive detentions'

On Tuesday the security authorities detained Abdelrahim El Sanjak, Cahirman of the Arab Baath Socialist Party and member of the National Consensus Forces. He join a long list of hundreds of detainees, headed by political party leaders including Mohamed Mukhtar El Khateeb, Secretary-General of the Communist Party of Sudan, and Omar El Digeir, President of the Sudanese Congress Party.

On Monday, the security authorities arrested Azhari Ali, Chairman of the National Unionist Movement. The Secretary-General of the Republican Party, Haidar El Safi, was also held.

Observers described the arrests as a prelude to the peaceful salvation march at El Shaabi Square in Khartoum North today.

Opposition party leaders in detention are reportedly subject to physical torture while some suffer from chronic diseases, a spokesman for the Sudanese Communist Party claimed following witness reports.

Sudan

Nigeria Sweat Past Sudan Into Final

Nigeria set up a final date with host Morocco after a Gabriel Okechukwu a first half strike handed them victory against… Read more »

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Copyright © 2018 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.