31 January 2018

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Deputy Minister Maggie Sotyu Launches Back to School Programme in Free State, 2 Feb

Deputy Minister of Arts and Culture to launch the Back to School Programme for Social Cohesion, and moral regeneration promotion in the Free State, Brandfort

The Deputy Minister of the Department of Arts and Culture, Ms Makhotso Maggie Sotyu, will be launching a Back to School national campaign to foster and promote Nation Building, Social Cohesion and moral regeneration in historically disadvantaged schools. The activities will also include National Identity competition amongst the schools that will form part of this event.

The Deputy Minister will also be engaging learners and their parents, in the quest to revive the nation building principles and legacy left by the first democratically elected President of South Africa, the late former President Nelson Mandela, and other liberation heroes and heroines, as 2018 has been officially pronounced as the year of Nelson Mandela and Albertina Sisulu. In this instance, Programmes like Artists in Schools, Young Patriots, and the establishment of School Libraries, will be prioritised by this annual campaign.

Issued by: Department of Arts and Culture

South Africa

