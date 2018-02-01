31 January 2018

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: North West Legislature Meets North West Education to Address School Challenges, 1 Feb

North West Legislature Committee on Education to meet department over progress on addressing challenges affecting schools in the province

On Thursday, 1 February 2018, the Portfolio Committee on Education and Sports, Arts, Culture and Traditional Affairs will hold an oversight meeting with the Department of Education and Sports Development over progress report on how it addressed various challenges found during the Committee's visits to various schools around the province in 2017. The meeting will be held in the Legislature Committee Room 2 at 09h00.

The department will present a comprehensive report on the challenges found during the visits which include infrastructure; security; blown-up schools; vacant positions; foreign and temporary educators; National Schools Nutrition programme and appointment of contractors for tenders in schools. The challenges were found in 2017 and during the schools reopening in 2018.

MEC Sello Lehari and senior management of the department will be present.

All members of the media are invited to attend.

Issued by: North West Provincial Legislature

South Africa

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

