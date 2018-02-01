Uganda: Kitandwe - Azam Was Making Losses Sponsoring UPL

Kampala — As the curtains come down on Azam TV's three and half years' marriage with Uganda Premier League, the latest revelations indicate that the books of account were not matching with the hefty $1.9m (Shs5.4b in 2015) investment.

According to Azam TV country coordinator Thaddeus Kitandwe, the return on investment was so bad to the point that the company took that position - to withdraw after their mandate in May.

"That is the company position and I can't entirely speak a lot now because all the financial decisions come from the headquarters in Dar es Salaam.

"Fufa wanted us to continue with the investment but we couldn't make the money (about $3m) they were asking when we are making losses," Kitandwe stressed.

The sponsorship deal with Azam TV signed on February 2, 2015, at Serena Hotel in Kampala was meant to see each of the 16 topflight clubs bag an annual figure of Shs56m.

"We wanted to grow together with the league brand and we have managed to achieve at least some visibility. People now not only know Azam for making flour but also for TV and content," Kitandwe added.

"Lack of leverage has been our main weakness. The cost of production for one league match has been so high. Broadcasting a game in Arua (Onduparaka) could cost about Shs15m in expenses." Kitandwe reveals that there was a wide mismatch in the money Azam spent in three and half years and the gains they anticipated.

"My business (with Azam) starts and ends with the mutual agreements to deliver the league but I can tell you that our staff may be employed with the company in the countries (Rwanda and Tanzania) they still operate in.