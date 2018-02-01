Photo: New Zimbabwe

Registrar General Tobaiwa Mudede.

Registrar General, Tobaiwa Mudede, has bowed down to pressure from the Elections Resource Centre (ERC) and issued identity documents to Hopley and Southlea Park residents.

Residents from the two Harare areas had been denied an opportunity to acquire IDs during the blitz ahead of elections slated for this year.

The ERC last week approached the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) over what they termed sabotage of prospective voters by Mudede who they accused of deliberately frustrating their efforts to get IDs, which are currently being issued free of charge.

The ZHRC, in turn, wrote to Mudede compelling him to issue the IDs to the more than 200 residents, who also demonstrated at Makombe buildings demanding an audience with the controversial Registrar General.

At least 32 of the residents managed to get their identity documents while more than 60 others were issued with long birth certificates after the intervention of the ZHRC.

The rest were referred back to their districts of origin as they allegedly failed to furnish the Registrar's office with the requisite details.

Said Kudzanai Mukoko from ERC Information Department;

"We approached the ZHRC after the Registrar's office had called in anti-riot police, which arrested eight protesters and myself. After the intervention, 32 managed to get their IDs, 64 got their birth certificates while many who lost their IDs and had no photocopies were asked to go to their respective district offices with letters from the RG's office."

She said of the 64 who had been issued with birth certificates, 15 had been advised to come and get their IDs at Makombe while others were referred to Magaba, Machipisa and Market Square.

"For us it was a breakthrough because those who finally got their IDs managed to register as voters. Our thrust is to have all eligible people being able to involved in the in the country's electoral process," she said.

She said the delays and indifference with which the registrar's office treated the residents was a deliberate ploy to frustrate them into giving up on getting their IDs and subsequently denying them their right to vote.