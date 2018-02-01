31 January 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Attorney General Considers Untimely Strike in Sector

Luanda — The Attorney General of the Republic, Hélder Fernando Pita Grós, on Wednesday dismissed the strike that has been decreed by sector 's officials since Monday demanding the approval of the legislative packages containing the Remunerator Regime and transitions in careers.

Hélder Pita Grós told journalists on the sidelines of the meeting held on Wednesday with the prosecutors placed with the Criminal Investigation Service in Luanda province, during which the new PGR within SIC, Biato Paulo, was presented and heard concerns who have affected their work at the police stations.

He said it was strange to call the strike when the PGR's management asked the union's management to appoint an employee to join a working group which would include representatives from the Ministries of Justice, Finance and Public Administration, Labor and Social Security for resolution concerns.

According to the Attorney General of the Republic, the work with the respective ministerial departments continues, but without the presence of representatives of the workers' union of the PGR, "because they themselves avoided indicating a representative and decided to leave for the strike".

According to Elias Pinto, there are other packages that, at times of crisis, have been approved normally.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

