Tanzania Gives Ultimatum for Demolition of Tanesco Headquarters

The Tanzanian government has given a two-day ultimatum for the demolition of the headquarters belonging to the state-run electricity supply firm Tanesco.

The flattening of the Tanzania Electric Supply Company Limited's building in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam is expected to pave the way for road construction.

The Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Works, Transport and Communications, Joseph Nyamhanga, gave the ultimatum on Monday saying construction of the $88 million Ubungo Interchange should "kick off as soon as possible".

"I want the demolition processes to be completed by February 1," Mr Nyamhanga said.

"Constructors are now relocating some social facilities including water and gas pipelines, as well as electricity and communication cables," he added, noting that the relocation is slated to be completed this February.

The demolition order was given by President John Magufuli last November.

The process has been delayed due to the lack of specialised tools and equipment needed for the partial demolition of the building, according to Tanesco's director for investment Mr Khalid James.

"There has been delay in carrying out the demolition processes, as there is a real need to extra careful.

"We are destroying only part of the property and are required to protect other properties which are not covered by the demolition order," Mr James said on Monday.

The World Bank-funded Ubungo project, commissioned in April by the president, is expected to be completed in September 2020. It is being constructed by the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation.