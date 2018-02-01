Nigeria: UN Agency Distributes Motorcycyles for Epidemic Control, Surveillance in Borno

Maiduguri — The World Health Organisation (WHO) has inaugurated the distribution of 12 motorcycles to Borno state government to strengthen "disease control and surveillance" that has claimed 62 lives last August.

Presenting the motorcycles on Monday at the Emergency Operational Centre, Maiduguri, the WHO Country Representative, Dr. Wondimagegnehu

Alemu, said that the motorcycles will improve the mobility of disease notification surveillance officers in six local councils.

He said the United Nations (UN) heath agency has targeted six councils that were affected by Boko Haram insurgency between 2013 and 2016 in Borno state.

His words: "The donation now we have given and handed over to state government, which includes 12 motorcycles, will be used to support the movement of disease notification surveillance officers.

"We are now doing polio eradication activities in partnership with Borno State Government to eradicate the virus forever in Nigeria."

He said the motorcycles would also attend to emergency cases; where there are no health facilities, by the Outreach Health and Immunization (OHI) teams.

The Commissioner of Health, Dr. Haruna Mshelia, assured the country representative of WHO; that the motorcycles will be employed specifically for disease control and surveillance, including the immunizations programme of child in rural areas.