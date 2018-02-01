1 February 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: UN Agency Distributes Motorcycyles for Epidemic Control, Surveillance in Borno

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Njadvara Musa

Maiduguri — The World Health Organisation (WHO) has inaugurated the distribution of 12 motorcycles to Borno state government to strengthen "disease control and surveillance" that has claimed 62 lives last August.

Presenting the motorcycles on Monday at the Emergency Operational Centre, Maiduguri, the WHO Country Representative, Dr. Wondimagegnehu

Alemu, said that the motorcycles will improve the mobility of disease notification surveillance officers in six local councils.

He said the United Nations (UN) heath agency has targeted six councils that were affected by Boko Haram insurgency between 2013 and 2016 in Borno state.

His words: "The donation now we have given and handed over to state government, which includes 12 motorcycles, will be used to support the movement of disease notification surveillance officers.

"We are now doing polio eradication activities in partnership with Borno State Government to eradicate the virus forever in Nigeria."

He said the motorcycles would also attend to emergency cases; where there are no health facilities, by the Outreach Health and Immunization (OHI) teams.

The Commissioner of Health, Dr. Haruna Mshelia, assured the country representative of WHO; that the motorcycles will be employed specifically for disease control and surveillance, including the immunizations programme of child in rural areas.

Nigeria

Nigeria Has Great Potential Future Leaders, Say U.S. Experts

A group of American educators on cultural exchange programme at Bethel American International School, Fiditi, Oyo state… Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.