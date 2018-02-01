Nigeria: 'Over 5.5 Million Girls Out of School in Nigeria'

The Director-General of the National Institute for Educational Planning and Administration, NIEPA, Prof. Lilian Salami has lamented that over 5.5 million school age girls are out of school in Nigeria.

Prof. Lilian Salami said this during the opening ceremony of a 5-day 2018 Sustainable Development Goals, SDG, training for head teachers and policy makers on girl education at the headquarters of the institute in Ondo town, Ondo State.

She said: "The education sector is bedevilled with a lot of challenges, revealing that "one third of all girls are out of school in Nigeria, amounting to over 5.5 million school age girls, not in school.

"Net enrolment rates for girls at primary level are 5 per cent lower than for boys; gross enrolments at junior secondary school level follow this trend. Both figures hover around 50 per cent. This falls far short of the targets SDGs."

She added that data reveals very little progress in universal access to primary schooling in the last decade.

Salami listed series of factors militating against the achievements of the continental and global goals to include "Gender disparities in access to basic education are compounded by interrelated regional, wealth and residence inequalities in access and completion."

Salami noted that the stakeholders are being trained on the SDG agenda to ensure quality education and opportunities for lifelong education for all.

She said: "The agenda lays particular emphasis on the need to ensure that all girls and boys enjoy a full, free and quality primary and secondary education ."cycle including access to development activities and early childhood care and quality pre-school education. The 2030 agenda is therefore the framework for repositioning and revitalizing education for sustainable development and structural transformation of Africa."