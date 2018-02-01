Nigeria: Obasanjo Plotting Buhari's Downfall Like He Did Yar'Adua, Says Abba Ali

Photo: allafrica.com

Is Obasanjo plotting Buhari's downfall like he did Yar'Adua, asks Abba Ali.

Katsina — Senator representing Katsina in the second republic, Senator Abba Ali has accused the former President Olusegun Obasanjo of plotting the downfall of President Muhammadu Buhari as he did during the late President Umaru Musa Yar'Adua time.

Sen. Ali who served as Senator representing Katsina between 1979 and 1983 accused the former President of plot to take over power from President Buhari and hand it over to another person.

The Senator who described the plot by the former President as its second agenda, said he did it during late Yar'Adua administration which brought about Goodluck Jonathan becoming the President after Yar'Adua's death.

Sen. Ali, who was reacting to the former President, Obasanjo's letter to President Buhari in an interview with some Journalist in the state, said Obasanjo knew Yar'Adua was sick but brought him so that Jonathan can take over the power.

According to him, "I think this is Obasanjo's agenda. This is the second agenda, he is bringing. He did it during Umaru Musa Yar'Adua. He knows Umaru was not well, he brought him in and then attached Jonathan to him, so that soon he will not be able to complete the tenure, so that Jonathan can take over.

"The same thing this time. He saw that Buhari will die and then. Maybe he wanted Buhari to die and then another person takes over.

"Personally, I think Obasanjo, this is the second or the alternative of getting rid of Buhari. Because the way and manner he (Buhari) started the war against corruption which, if goes deep, he (Obasanjo) is not even safe. Talk about the power, during his tenure in office, he spent over $16billion and nothing has been done. Nobody knows where the money is. He privatize the whole government properties. He sold the Nigerian Airways . He sold the rolling mills, the Ajaokuta and Katsina rolling mills. Umaru Musa wanted to buy it for Katsina, he said no. You see, he has so many things in his cupboard hidden. People respect him and kept quiet. So, I think as an elder statesman, he should be more positive criticism.

"For instance, nobody on earth can accuse Buhari of not making any progress in fight against corruption. They design the TSA, but because they know that it will not work in their favour, they refused to operate it. But Buhari introduced it. This BVN, it was Obasanjo time when they do it but they didn't put it to use. But Buhari put it to use," he said.

I expect OBJ to meet Buhari one on one for advice not going public

The former Senator said for former President Obasanjo to go to the public - pages of newspaper, air and online to criticize Buhari wasn't good enough of him as an elder statesman.

"As a leader, I think you are expected to set a good example If he is to advice his subsequent head of states. It would be more honourable for him to meet individually than to go on air, pages of newspapers and public.

"He can sit him down to give him honest advice. He was his leader before, at least.

"It is unfortunate, I expect him as an old leader to maturely advice people, but not on the pages of newspapers, radio or internet. His relationship with Buhari is so cordial that he should meet him in the room and say look, here and there, I think you need to do this and that in the best interest of the nation. And am sure Buhari will listen to him.

Obj paying back the North the other way round

"People especially from this part of the country made him get to that office of President.

"We sympathized with him when he was taken to prison. It was us who worked for him to come back and take over the leadership of this country and not his own people. If you remember, even his election in Ogun, he didn't win it. We unanimously teamed up together," Senator Abba Ali however said.