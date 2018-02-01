1 February 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Either Charge Him or Set Him Free, Kajwang's Advocates Demand

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Racheal Mburu

Nairobi — The state prosecutors on Thursday morning told the court that they were not aware of TJ Kajwang's presence at the Milimani Law Ccourts for arraignment.

This was after his advocate Otiende Amollo informed the court that he and 10 other advocates are in court to represent the Ruaraka legislator after being led to believe that he would be arraigned on Thursday morning.

"It was alleged that he was being held at the basement cells waiting to be presented in court this morning."

But the prosecution told the court that no charge sheet had been registered with regard to Kajwang.

Amollo has implored the court to intervene since the legislator is under the court's jurisdiction and made the case that if no charge is presented, he should be freed .

"From what we are seeing the police not keen on charging him since no charge has been preferred against him yet. If they do not indict him we shall be asking for his release."

Kenya

MP Kajwang Faces Death Sentence For Odinga 'Oath'

Police were on Wednesday night preparing capital offence charges that attract a death sentence, against Ruaraka MP T J… Read more »

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Copyright © 2018 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.