Kenya: Either Charge Him or Set Him Free, Kajwang's Advocates Demand

Nairobi — The state prosecutors on Thursday morning told the court that they were not aware of TJ Kajwang's presence at the Milimani Law Ccourts for arraignment.

This was after his advocate Otiende Amollo informed the court that he and 10 other advocates are in court to represent the Ruaraka legislator after being led to believe that he would be arraigned on Thursday morning.

"It was alleged that he was being held at the basement cells waiting to be presented in court this morning."

But the prosecution told the court that no charge sheet had been registered with regard to Kajwang.

Amollo has implored the court to intervene since the legislator is under the court's jurisdiction and made the case that if no charge is presented, he should be freed .

"From what we are seeing the police not keen on charging him since no charge has been preferred against him yet. If they do not indict him we shall be asking for his release."