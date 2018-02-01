1 February 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi Cholera Death Toll Rises

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Citizen
...

The death toll from a cholera outbreak in the country has risen as Ministry of Health has confirmed.

This follows the death of one more person on Tuesday, while 11 new cases have been recorded in the capital city and that there 15 people in the cholera treatment quarantine.

Cumulatively, the number of those who have died to cholera in the capital is now five since November 2017.

Ministry of Health spokesperson Joshua Malango said the patient who died on Tuesday had delayed to report to a cholera camp after the relations opted for a private clinic.

"The deceased , with aid of relatives, first went to a private clinic. He did not receive enough treatment and the problem persisted and he died when he tried to seek help at cholera camp," Malango said.

The ministry has insisted that the situation is under control.

Tanzania and Zambia are also grappling with Cholera forcing the latter to ban public gatherings including closures of schools and churches.

Malawi Health Equity Network (Mhen) Executive Director George Jobe earlier called on government to increase efforts and implement measures that will see to it that the disease is controlled other than wait for the situation to worsen.

He urged the Malawi government to borrow ideas from neighbouring countries on how they are tackling the disease citing Zambia which has banned hand shaking and public gatherings.

The outbreak from December 2015 to September 2016 claimed 58 lives with 1786 cases recorded.

Malawi

Wanderers Left in Turmoil Over CAF Participation

Be Forward Wanderers preparations for thier participation in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions… Read more »

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Copyright © 2018 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.