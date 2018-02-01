31 January 2018

South Africa: Basic Education On Last Chance to Register for Amended Senior Certificate

The Department of Basic Education's Second Chance Matric Support Programme is now in full swing. For those who left the school system without obtaining their Matric Certificate (Senior Certificate, or National Senior Certificate), today is the last day to register for the Amended Senior Certificate which is written in June.

Those who are interested in obtaining this vital document can register before the end of business today at either their district education office or on the Department of Basic Education website, www.education.gov.za and follow the simple prompts.

The Second Chance Matric Support Programme was designed to ensure that as many people as possible have an opportunity to attain their Matric certificate and therefore access to better employment opportunities and the prospect of furthering their studies. There are a number of support mechanisms in place to help learners prepare for these examinations they can all be found on the Basic Education Department website by clicking on the tab for the Second Chance Matric Support Programme.

Those who have enquiries that cannot be addressed via the website can email SecondChance@dbe.gov.za

We encourage all of those who have not yet managed to meet the requirements of the National Senior Certificate / Senior Certificate to take advantage of this opportunity.

Issued by: Department of Basic Education

South Africa

