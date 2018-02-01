South Africa: Erwee, Bowlers Set Up Dolphins Victory

Sarel Erwee's half-century followed by a stellar team bowling performance helped the Dolphins book their ticket to the One-Day Cup Final after upsetting the Cape Cobras by 49 runs in Cape Town on Wednesday.

Opener Erwee struck a mixed innings of 93 (135 balls, 8 fours) - first he was aggressive and then defensive - to help the visitors to 230 all out, before Robbie Frylinck claimed three for 21 as the hosts were bundled out for 181 in 46.3 overs.

The effort of the Proteas all-rounder only told half of the story of what was a remarkable game in which spinners Prenelan Subrayen (2/24) and Senuran Muthusamy (2/39) also played key roles, along with Mthokozisi Shezi (2/19).

The result, coupled with the Warriors stunning the Titans on Tuesday, meant the Dolphins will now host the 50-over final on account of ending third on the table compared to fourth by the Eastern Cape franchise.

And the men from KwaZulu-Natal were full value for their win in what was an enthralling contest at Newlands.

After losing the toss and being put into bat first, the Dolphins were powered to 126 for none by Man of the Match Erwee and Morne van Wyk (62 off 72 balls, 6 fours, 1 six) at the halfway stage, before losing all 10 their wickets for a further 104 runs.

Mthiwekhaya Nabe was the pick of the bowlers with three for 39 to leave the Cobras as favourites midway through the game.

But Frylinck and Shezi struck early blows when they removed the in-form Pieter Malan (4) and Simon Khomari (2) respectively, before Kyle Verreynne (6) was recklessly run out leaving the score on 20 for three.

Subrayen then struck twice in an over by removing the set Zubayr Hamza (26) and Vernon Philander (16) to turn the game on its head.

Dane Piedt's career-best franchise score of 54 (73 balls, 3 fours) proved just a statistic as the Dolphins closed out what proved to be a comfortable win.

