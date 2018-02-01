1 February 2018

allAfrica.com

Senegal: Rihanna 'Not Welcome in Senegal' - Religious Groups

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Rihanna/Wikimedia
Rihanna.

Cape Town — Expected in Senegal on Friday, the singer has reportedly been told she is not welcome by 30 religious organizations part of a group called "No to Freemasonry and homosexuality". Some of its members suspect her of belonging to the Illuminati, according to Jeune Afrique.

They reportedly called on the authorities to cancel the star's visit.

Rihanna is supposed to attend the funding conference of the Global Partnership for Education - which will be co-chaired by President Macky Sall and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron - in Dakar.

More on This

Rihanna, Pres Macron to Promote Child Education in Senegal

Robyn Rihanna Fenty commonly known by her middle name ‘Rihanna’ will be in Senegal on February 2, 2018, for… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.