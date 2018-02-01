Senegal: Rihanna 'Not Welcome in Senegal' - Religious Groups

Cape Town — Expected in Senegal on Friday, the singer has reportedly been told she is not welcome by 30 religious organizations part of a group called "No to Freemasonry and homosexuality". Some of its members suspect her of belonging to the Illuminati, according to Jeune Afrique.

They reportedly called on the authorities to cancel the star's visit.

Rihanna is supposed to attend the funding conference of the Global Partnership for Education - which will be co-chaired by President Macky Sall and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron - in Dakar.