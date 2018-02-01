1 February 2018

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Nkana Water Launches Iseni Water and Sewer Amnesty

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Bwembya Mutale

Nkana Water and Sewerage company has given its customers amnesty to reconnect service at no fee.

Nkana Water public relations manager Bivan Saluseki has urged customers in the company's catchment area to take advantage of the program that would run from February 1 to 28.

BELOW IS THE STATEMENT ISSUED BY SALUSEKI

NKANA WATER AND SEWERAGE COMPANY

PRESS RELEASE

NKANA WATER AND SEWERAGE COMPANY LAUNCHES THE ISENI WATER AND SEWER AMNESTY FOR THE MONTH OF FEBRUARY 2018

KITWE, 30th January 2018 -- Nkana Water and Sewerage Company (NWSC) has launched the Iseni Amnesty in which customers whose water supply is disconnected are encouraged to come forward and be reconnected for free. After verification, you will NOT be charged any reconnection fees and will be added to our date base.

Iseni Amnesty would run from 1st February to 28th February 2018 and is intended to help our customers with disconnected accounts to come on board.

We also wish to extend the Iseni Amnesty to all those who are connected to our network but do not get bills.

All customers in our catchment areas will be eligible for the Iseni Amnesty including customers already on our data base and all those who are not.

During this month of the Iseni Amnesty, the Commercial Department, Public Relations and Engineering plumbers will combine efforts in legalizing connections for all the residents that will come forward.

We are therefore urging our residents of Kitwe, Kalulushi and Chambeshi to take advantage of Iseni Amnesty and come forward so that they are on our database. This is because after the Iseni Amnesty, NWSC Inspection Department would effect the available laws to prosecute all those that would be found to be illegally connected to our network.

Note that it is an offence under the Water Supply and Sanitation Act No.28 of 1997 to reconnect yourselves. Therefore take advantage of Iseni Amnesty and legalize.

Issued by:

Bivan Saluseki

Public Relations Manager

Zambia

Egypt Joins Cholera Fight

The Arab Republic of Egypt yesterday joined Zambia's fight against cholera by donating various medical requirements. Read more »

Read the original article on Zambia Reports.

Copyright © 2018 Zambia Reports. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.