1 February 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Wanderers Left in Turmoil Over CAF Participation

By Green Muheya

Be Forward Wanderers preparations for thier participation in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League has suffered a huge setback as the club has suspended their training after their Japanese sponsors expressed concern over players' frequent training boycotts.

It is understood that rJapanese car exporter Be Forward Limited demanded justification for the team's CAF participation as players have boycotted training twice this month and they feel the development shows "lack of seriousness" and is tarnishing their image.

Wanderers insist that the situation is not irretrievable, saying the club will sort the issue with the sponsors.

The club's board of trustees chairperson Rashid 'Rashy' Gaffar confirmed the sponsor's concern after Nomads players staged a sit-in on Tuesday demanding their share from the K15 million TNM Super League championship prize money, just three days after the prize presentation ceremony.

"The sponsors are not happy with the negative reports the club generates which is very unfortunate, but it's not a big issue," he said.

The Nomads' kickoff CAF Champions League preliminary round first leg tie against AS Vita in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) next week.

