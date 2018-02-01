Senegal: Rihanna, Pres Macron to Promote Child Education in Senegal

Robyn Rihanna Fenty commonly known by her middle name ‘Rihanna’ will be in Senegal on February 2, 2018, for the Global Partnership for Education Conference. The conference aimed at promoting children’s education through her charity organization, The Clara Lionel Foundation will be hosted in Dakar, with various global decision-makers in attendance. During the trip, Riri is also set to meet school children in Senegal’s capital, Dakar.

The Clara Lionel Foundation is an American non-profit organization founded in the year 2012 by Rihanna and is aimed at benefiting underprivileged communities across the world in various programs such as healthcare and education.

The Barbados singer-songwriter has been looking for support towards her education-geared charity program and she first reached out to President Macron via Twitter in June 2017, enquiring if France would commit to funding the initiative.

Barely a month later, she traveled to meet the President and his Wife Brigitte Macron at Elysee Palace to discuss matters concerning education. Rihanna has since been hobnobbing with the world’s political elite, receiving great support from various leaders.

In less than a year, it is evident that Africa is one of Macron’s biggest focus, with the February visit being his sixth time since he took office in May 2017. The trip will be aimed at raising funds to support young girls’ education as well as raise awareness on climate change, immigration and fight against terror.

Rihanna is among the few artists taking on global issues outside music to spur change for the better in various communities.