Egypt Joins Cholera Fight

The Arab Republic of Egypt yesterday joined Zambia's fight against cholera by donating various medical requirements.

In a press statement issued by the Embassy in Lusaka, the Egyptian government sent the first batch of medical assistance shipment to Zambia.

Three thousand dose of cholera vaccination arrived in Lusaka yesterday from Egypt as a prelude of a bigger shipment due to arrive in the coming few days.

The expected shipment will include more vaccines, medicines and other medical materials requested earlier by the Zambian Government.

Egyptian Ambassador designate to Zambia Ahmed Mostafa assured that the Egyptian medical assistance to Zambia is meant to support the tireless efforts Zambian Government has been exerting over the last few months to defeat the cholera outbreak.

"The Government of Zambia has achieved a remarkable success in facing that threat and managed to significantly reduce the number of new cases. Egypt is willing to stand beside Zambia in this battle until, hopefully , its victorious end" Mr Mostafa said.

The vaccines were received at the airport by officials from the Egyptian Embassy and the Ministry of Health.

The assistance reflects the strong bilateral relations between the two countries and the historical ties between the two brotherly people.