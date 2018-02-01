Kenyans Turn to Google to Search for 'Samantha'

If you searched for the term 'Samantha' on Google in the last one month, then you were not alone. Millions of other Kenyans went online to search for Samantha, a sex doll that was developed by artificial intelligence Barcelona-based engineer Sergi Santos.

In its latest trend report, Google Kenya reveals that the doll was on top of its most searched term in January.

'KUCCPS 2018 intake' was the second trending item, after the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) opened its online application system for 2017 KCSE students to revise their choices for placement as Government-sponsored students to Universities and Colleges.

Football continues its reign in Kenya's top searches with The Football Association Challenge Cup (FA Cup) trending at number three. This is after the 2018 edition of this annual knockout competition in men's domestic English football came to its 3rd and 4th round.

Other popular searches include Yvonne Wamalwa, widow of the late former Vice President Michael Wamalwa Kijana who died last Sunday and Farida Karoney who was nominated to the position of Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry of Lands.

'Cabinet Secretaries' was also another popular search item last month following the announcement of new public office holders by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Nairobi Deputy Governor, Polycarp Igathe was also among the most searched after he tendered his resignation on 12th January stating that he had failed to earn the trust of Governor Mike Sonko to enable him work at the county.

"How to buy airtel airtime from M-Pesa', 'How to delete instagram account' and 'How to withdraw money from Sportpesa' were among the most popular searches under the 'how to' category.