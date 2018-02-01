Kenya: Remove Kenyatta Portraits, Miguna Tells Nasa Supporters

Self-declared National Resistance Movement general Miguna Miguna has told supporters of the movement to pull down President Uhuru Kenyatta's portraits in their homes, and business entities.

In its place, he said, they should place portraits of Raila Odinga - the man whose oath as the people's president Mr Miguna commissioned on Tuesday at Uhuru Park.

"This is an order to all NRM followers in Kenya: Pull down the portraits of the despot, Uhuru Kenyatta. We will then start to distribute the genuine portraits of the real president," Mr Miguna told journalists at the Okoa Kenya offices.

"Anyone who still hangs portraits of the Jubilee president will be considered an enemy, and a supporter of the despotic regime."

Mr Miguna at the same time laughed it off as "uninformed" the ban of the group by Interior Cabinet Sectary Dr Fred Matiang'i.

"The NRM that Matiang'i has banned is Kaguta Museveni's NRM (Uganda leading party). Not this one. He cannot ban what he did not register. Today, we are listing him as Public enemy Number Three, and these intellectual contuitions and confusions of Matiang'i will not be entertained," he said.

Mr Miguna also dared the Cabinet Secretary to arrest him, after reports that he was being targeted following the arrest of Ruaraka MP TJ Kajwang', who together with Mr Miguna, had led the Tuesday oath.

"Matiang'i, if you are looking for me, to arrest me, and to make up charges, arrest me. I want to tell you, I am ready. You are nothing. Absolutely nothing," he said.

He said that the group was growing bigger each day, with its main aim being to take back power to the people.

"We will ensure that the illegitimate power that the despots usurped is taken back to the people, and vested on the people's president," said Mr Miguna.