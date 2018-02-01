Cameroon: Cycling Race of Hope - Natnael Mebrahton Emerges Winner

He covered the 92km race in 2h25'24.

History will have it that 19-year old Natnael Mebrahton from Eritrea is the winner of the maiden Race of Hope to be organised in Africa. He outsmarted the other competitors, arriving in solo, 11 seconds ahead of his closest rival who happens to also come from Eritrea in the person of Selemun Zemenses.

The third to cross the finish line is Moroccan, Chokri El Mehdi, though he had the same time difference from the bearer of the yellow jersey as the runner up. Whereas the winner of the last edition of the Tropical Amissa bongo Areruya Joseph, from Rwanda surprisingly came fourth, winning the consolatory prize of the most combative rider.

Meanwhile it was a poor showing for Cameroonian cyclists as the first Cameroonian, Ismael Voukeng, only appeared in the 15th position. However the general supervisor of the Cameroon national team, Jacques Kuissi, says all hope is not yet lost for Cameroon given the fact that the time difference is not mush from the leader of the race. "Cameroon can still catch up during the three remaining laps of the race".

The harsh weather in Douala caused many riders to abandon the race or collapsed even after the race; others developed mechanically problems like Elsayed Sherif from Egypt.

According to the winner, it wasn't an easy race given the humid hot weather of Douala and that he had to surpass himself thanks to encouragement from team mates to forge ahead. As such, Natnael Mebrahton keeps the yellow jersey of race leader while his fellow countryman won the green jersey of the best sprinter. The best climber is Selemun Zemenses who emerged third while Eritrea is the best team of the competition.

The competition enters the second day today with the Idenau-Douala some 147km long. The lap comprises a big hill around the Bonadikombo-Mutengue area which is going to favour the climbers besides the level land that will be favourable to rollers.

It is worthy to note that besides the prize money, the cyclists are gunning for points so as to be better classified on the ICU ranking that will open the way to professionalism. The best team of the competition also qualifies for the "coupe de l'avenir" to take place in France next year.