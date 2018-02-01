1 February 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Roadside Mine Blast Kills 3 Civilians Outside Mogadishu

Tagged:

Related Topics

A roadside bomb blast has killed at least three civilians on the outskirts of Mogadishu, the Somali capital on Thursday morning.

Eyewitnesses said the incident took place near Taredishe area along Mogadishu-Afgoye corridor early in the morning after a remote-controlled landmine struck a civilian bus.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack, which was the latest in a string of roadside bombings outside Mogadishu.

However, Al Shabaab has in the past carried out such IED blasts in the area, targeting Somali and AMISOM troops traveling to and from Lower Shabelle region.

Somalia

Somalia, UN Launch Initiative to Improve Lives of IDPs

Somalia and the United Nations on Wednesday launched a major innovation challenge to seek ideas from young Somalis on… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Copyright © 2018 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.