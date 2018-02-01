Zimbabwe to Entice Investors At Mining Indaba

Johannesburg — THE upcoming Mining Indaba in South Africa will present a platform for the new administration in Zimbabwe to attract investments into the country.

One of the most-eagerly anticipated events at the forum set for Cape Town, the Zimbabwe Mining Dialogue is a multi-stakeholder platform aimed at promoting investment in Zimbabwe with a special focus on the sector.

Winston Chitando, the Minister of Mines and Mining Development, will address the dialogue to be held under the theme, "Zimbabwe is open for Business."

This has been the central theme of the administration President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The dialogue comes at the backdrop of recent political changes in Zimbabwe leading to the take-over by Mnangagwa, who succeeded Robert Mugabe, and his commitment to turning around the country's economic fortunes by attracting foreign investment.

Panelists at the dialogue will include Patrick Chinamasa, the Zimbabwe Minister of Finance, and former South Africa Deputy Finance Minister, Mcebisi Jonas.

Executives Tshepo Mahloele and Rafiq Bagus will participate.

The 2018 Mining Indaba will be held on February 5-8.