1 February 2018

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Nigeria: World Cup-Bound Nigeria Gets Sponsorship Boost

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Okoro Chinedu

Lagos — THE Nigerian Breweries has announced a new partnership agreement with the country's football association ahead of the soccer World Cup.

Star Lager becomes the official alcoholic drink of the senior men's national team while Amstel Malta is now the official malt drink of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the national teams.

This includes the Russia 2018 Federation of International Football Associations World Cup -bound Super Eagles.

"This relationship provides us an opportunity to celebrate the true Nigerian spirit that is fuelled by patriotism, passion and desire for victory, through the platform of football," said Jordi Borrut Bel, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Breweries.

The Official Contracts Exchange Ceremony will be held on February 9 in Lagos.

Franco Maria Maggi, Marketing Director, Nigerian Breweries, said, "It is an honour for us to start working closely together with NFF. This is the culmination of an age-long desire, which Pamodzi Sports Marketing enabled."

Nigeria are one of Africa's most prominent countries in the FIFA World Cup.

In Russia, they are drawn alongside Argentina, Croatia and Iceland.

Nigeria

Nigeria Has Great Potential Future Leaders, Say U.S. Experts

A group of American educators on cultural exchange programme at Bethel American International School, Fiditi, Oyo state… Read more »

Read the original article on CAJ News.

Copyright © 2018 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.