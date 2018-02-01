Nigeria: World Cup-Bound Nigeria Gets Sponsorship Boost

Lagos — THE Nigerian Breweries has announced a new partnership agreement with the country's football association ahead of the soccer World Cup.

Star Lager becomes the official alcoholic drink of the senior men's national team while Amstel Malta is now the official malt drink of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the national teams.

This includes the Russia 2018 Federation of International Football Associations World Cup -bound Super Eagles.

"This relationship provides us an opportunity to celebrate the true Nigerian spirit that is fuelled by patriotism, passion and desire for victory, through the platform of football," said Jordi Borrut Bel, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Breweries.

The Official Contracts Exchange Ceremony will be held on February 9 in Lagos.

Franco Maria Maggi, Marketing Director, Nigerian Breweries, said, "It is an honour for us to start working closely together with NFF. This is the culmination of an age-long desire, which Pamodzi Sports Marketing enabled."

Nigeria are one of Africa's most prominent countries in the FIFA World Cup.

In Russia, they are drawn alongside Argentina, Croatia and Iceland.