Angola: Athletics - 900 Runners for Half Marathon in Bengo Registered

Caxito — About 900 athletes were registered Wednesday for the eighth edition of the pedestrian race called "Fuga a Resistencia", which takes place on February 4, announced in Caxito, northern Bengo province, the head of the Sports Sector of High yield, Augusto Sawaya.

Speaking to Angop, the official said that of this number 453 runners enrolled in the Angolan Athletics Federation in Luanda and 447 in Caxito, having guaranteed the confirmations of the provinces of Huíla, Uíge, Huambo, Cuanza Norte and Bié.

He informed that the athletes are registered for the race of the three kilometers reserved for children class, 10 kms for popular places, 21 kms directed for popular and federated and 21 km for adapted athletics.