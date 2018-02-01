Cameroon: SDGs, Agenda 2063 - Experts Examine Integrated Approach

They met in a workshop the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa and the Ministry of Economy, Planning and Regional Development organised in Yaounde January 29.

African countries are committed to many international and continental frameworks like the UN's 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals, the AU's Agenda 2063, and the Paris Agreement. Integrating these agendas into national planning frameworks and development plans has been difficult for many African countries.

It is in the backdrop of this challenge that the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) has been undertaking joint efforts with governments on the continent to facilitate the implementation of these agendas through an integrated approach.

One of several joint efforts in that direction is the organisation in Yaounde on January 29, of a seminar that brought together policy makers from economy and planning ministries of governments of 30 African countries. It was organised in collaboration with Cameroon's Ministry of Economy, Planning, and Regional Development.

Dr Bartholomew Armah, Chief of Renewal Planning Section in the Macroeconomic Policy Division of UNECA, drilled participants on how their respective governments can embed numerous international and continental agendas (particularly the SDGs and Agenda 2063) into their different national agendas without losing coherence.

This he said should be done by identifying similarities between the agendas and grouping them to determine whether or not to implement them separately or under one program. He noted it was important for governments to adopt evidence- based policy making which according to him, will ease analysis of impact.

Adam Elhiraika, Director of the Macroeconomic Policy Division is of the opinion that African governments should always ensure the implementation of the agendas fall in line with national and continental priorities. The priorities, he said, include promotion of investment and industrialization in all sectors; value addition in cultural, agricultural, mineral and other sectors.

"If we do not diversify and transform our economies through manufacturing and value addition, we will not be able to create the kind of jobs our people need and we will not be able to reduce poverty and sustain economic growth," he said.

Cameroon is one out of five countries in which the training program for the development of workable models will take place.