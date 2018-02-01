Liberia: WB Delegation Arrives Here to Strengthen Strategic Partnership With Liberia

The World Bank Country Director for Ghana, Liberia and Sierra Leone, Dr. Henry Kerali, head of a World Bank delegation, arrives in Liberia today to meet with senior officials of the Liberian Government. While in the country, the delegation will hold discussions with the Government to identify new priorities of the Bank's partnership for the next 5 to 6 years, which will be reflected in its new Country Partnership Framework

Dr. Kerali will use this visit to sign with the Liberian Government the Financing Agreement for the US$24.67 million grant covering the Fourth Poverty Reduction Support Development Policy Operation, which will provide budget support for the new Liberian Government. The delegation will also engage in discussions on the priorities of the new government.

The World Bank delegation will also meet with development partners to strengthen coordination around key strategic direction of the new Government in Liberia with specific focus on Governance, Infrastructure Development, Business Environment, Education, Skills and Jobs for Youth.

Other members of the delegation are Errol Graham, Program Leader responsible for Macroeconomic Management, Governance, Trade and Competitiveness, and Financial sector; and Laura Kullenberg, Country Program Coordinator for Liberia.