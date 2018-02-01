Liberia: Wiles Refutes Looting Reports

The Director General of the Center for Agriculture Research Institution (CARI) in Suakoko District, Bong County, Dr. Walter Wiles has refuted reports of looting at the institution.

Recently, local media in the county reported Dr. Wiles allegedly looted materials at the institution.

He was also accused of denying dismissed security officers of their salaries, a situation that is said to have also created serious problem between workers of CARI and the former security officers.

It was also widely speculated Dr. Wiles was allegedly using government employees at the institution to perform his private duties including working on his farm and keeping his cows at CARI.

But Dr. Wiles has denied the speculations and promised to take legal action against anyone who will preach falsehood against him.

He denied taking government properties from CARI as being rumored.

Director Wiles informed that during the departure of UNMIL under his regime, there were so many items left which included over six high power KVA generators and other materials for the use of the institution.

He revealed that the generators and other items are currently in safe keeping at the institution.

"I am an administrator, not someone who just took the job; I am well educated so I can't sit and see an institution like CARI that has government investment then I downplayed it," Dr. Wiles said.

According to our Bong County Correspondent, it is not clear whether Dr. Wiles has turned over the institution to the Human Resource Director per the mandate of President George Weah.

However, Dr. Wiles is still using the materials belonging to the institution including the vehicle of the Director General.

CARI is managed by Dr. Wiles who reports directly to the Minister of Agriculture in a centralized coordination system.

Unlike many other national agricultural research institutions in Africa and elsewhere in the world, CARI neither has a Board of Governors nor a functional Technical Advisory Committee.