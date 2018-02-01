Liberia: Weah On Sustainable Management

President George Manneh Weah has by proclamation declared Friday, February 2, 2018, as Wetlands Day to be observed throughout Liberia as working holiday.

Mr. Weah said Friday's observance of Wetlands Day is intended to focus on worldwide attention on the importance of wetlands, their values and benefits in general and the Ramsar Convention in particular.

The convention on wetlands of international importance known as Ramsar Convention was adopted in the Iranian City of Ramsar on the shores of the Capsian Sea, and as designed by the United Nations to be observed on February 2, every year as World Wetland Days and has been celebrated by all UN member countries since 1997.

President Weah further disclosed that the celebration is intended to stimulate political attention and action on the empowerment of people to become agents of sustainable and equitable development.

"The celebration is to raise awareness and to highlight the vital roles of healthy wetlands in reducing the importance of extreme events such as floods, droughts and cyclones on the communities and in helping to build resilience," President Weah added.

The Liberian leader is calling on all residents to join the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) of Liberia to ensure that the country's wetlands and water bodies are managed in a sustainable way.

Meanwhile, the EPA is expected to execute a program in Slipway Community, Monrovia, in observance of the day.