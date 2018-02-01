Kenya: Nairobi Garage Chosen As Official Kenyan Host of Datahack4FI

DataHack4FI has appointed Nairobi Garage as the the official host for the Kenyan leg of multi-country financial inclusion innovation competition.

Following the announcement, Nairobi Garage is inviting applications from finance, data and technology enthusiasts to join the event series.

Now in its second year, DataHack4FI is an innovation competition that brings together data enthusiasts, technologists, and financial service providers; to develop data-driven solutions for delivering financial services to underserved communities in Africa.

Forming part of the insight2impact (i2i) initiative funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in partnership with The MasterCard Foundation, the competition will feature regional competitions held in six African countries. The winning team from each country will progress to the grand finale in Kigali, Rwanda, in May 2018; standing the chance to win US$25,000 and opportunities for investment.

Hannah Clifford, Director of Nairobi Garage, said:

"We are very proud that Nairobi Garage has been selected to facilitate the DataHack4FI Data Science Innovation Competition in Kenya; in collaboration with the insight2impact, Liquid Telecom and FSD Kenya (FSDK).

It is an exciting initiative, which highlights the important role of innovation in achieving financial inclusion for all.

Not only does DataHack4FI focus on supporting local communities through inclusive financial services, it also presents the potential to develop solutions contributing to the economic empowerment of women and youth in Sub-Saharan Africa,"

The Kenyan leg of the competition kicks off on February 1 at Nairobi Garage, with an evening of expert panel discussions and debates exploring the scope of the competition.

Dumisani Dube, from insight2impact (i2i) said:

"Nairobi Garage, Liquid Telecom and FSDK have worked relentlessly to incorporate involvement with local experts, data scientists and regulators; to ensure that we are able to engage and challenge fintechs and data fellows to develop, advocate, and collaborate to achieve a comprehensive vision for financial inclusion,"

Following the launch, participants will have access to a series of webinars; and will come together for two meet-ups on February 22 and March 16; to work on their ideas with the help of expert mentors including: Chris Orwa, data scientist at Safaricom Nanjala Misiko, senior industry analyst at Google; Elvis Bando, data scientist at Pezesha; Muthoni Wanyoike, programme assistant at Code for Africa; and Dr John Loitubulu Olukuru, lecturer at Strathmore University's School of Finance and Applied Economics.

Teams will be finalized in March and will work on their solutions for the in-country final to be held on April 17.

The teams will pitch to a panel of expert judges; the winning team will fly to Kigali to participate in the grand finale in May.

The top Kenyan team will receive US$5,000 and six months' co-working facilities at Nairobi Garage. The team that produces the best women and/or youth-centric solution will recieve an award of $2,500.

third placed teams will each receive three months' membership to the newly opened Nairobi Garage Club space.