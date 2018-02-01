East Africa: Mahindra Receives Two Nominations for GSMA Glomo Awards 2018

Mahindra Comviva, the global leader in providing mobility solutions, received nomination in two categories at the GLOMO Awards 2018.

Mahindra received the nominations for "Best Mobile Innovation for Payment" and "Best Mobile Innovation for Women in Emerging Markets" categories. The company received its nomination for "Best Mobile Innovation for Payment" thanks to Airtel Money Tanzania; while it received its nomination for "Best Mobile Innovation for Women in Emerging Markets" thanks to EcoCash Savings Club. Mobiquity Money powers both innovations.

"The GLOMOs offer organisations and individuals from across the world an opportunity to showcase how mobile technology continues to inspire new levels of ingenuity, innovation and achievement," said Michael O'Hara, Chief Marketing Officer, GSMA.

"As always, the calibre of entries is extremely high, so to be shortlisted for the GLOMOs today is quite an achievement in itself. We wish the very best of luck to all nominees and look forward to unveiling the winners at Mobile World Congress next month."

Manoranjan Mohapatra, CEO, Mahindra Comviva said:"We are happy at receiving the nominations at the prestigious GLOMO Awards 2018 as it validates our ability to innovate. Mahindra Comviva believes that the intersection of business and technology opens new opportunities for digital transformation, while doing social good.

mobiquity Money is leading the way in digitizing societies and impacting lives of millions, which makes us pleased."

GSMA will announce the GLOMO Award winners at the Mobile World Congress, scheduled for February 26 - March 1 in Barcelona.

mobiquity Money at work

Airtel Money in Tanzania has gone beyond simple P2P transfers, recharges, and bill payments; and is now an ecosystem enabler for micro loans, transit payments, merchant payments, crop insurance, cross border payments, savings groups; thanks to mobiquity Money. The product has been helping Tanzania move to a digitally inclusive society since its launch in 2009.

Launched in May 2015, EcoCash Saving Club digitises informal savings club in Zimbabwe, called "Mukando"; providing inclusive, secure, transparent and convenient platform for Zimbabwean women to pool their money and use it for emergencies.

mobiquity Money delivers a host of mobile money services that transforms the way consumers save, borrow, transfer and spend money. The product is designed to seamlessly integrate consumer touch points with a wide ecosystem, thus creating a convergence powered by interoperability.

Apart from delivering convenience to consumers, the solution enables financial service providers to acquire new customers, create long-term loyalty with existing ones, and seize new revenue opportunities to increase their footprint in the market.

mobiquity Money empowers financial service providers to be agile in their markets, with complete focus on the customers.

has clocked over 60 deployments in more than 45 countries. It powers three of the top 10 deployments globally and processes more than 3 billion transactions every year.