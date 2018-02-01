Liberia: 'Endeavor to Nurture Integrity and Accountability'

The Founder of the Best Brain Academy in Monrovia, the Reverend Luther Tarpeh, has challenged young Liberians to cultivate a sense of integrity and accountability at their places of work, if they want to transform Liberia for the better.

Rev. Tarpeh in his keynote address at the close of a two-day youth peace building conference in Gbarnga last week challenged the youth to be the moral pillars of their communities as well as the society.

"You don't build your country by stealing, but by instituting moral principles, because that is earned, it is not bought," Rev. Tarpeh told the youth.

Tarpeh also reminded them to rise up and take the responsibility of being the change they want to see, adding, "You young people are in majority, so you have obviously become stakeholders of the country."

Rev. Luther Tarpeh

He specified that from the Liberia Institute for Geo-Information Service (LIGIS) 2008 Population and Housing Census, Liberia has a population of about 4.5 million, "and 60 percent of this is predominantly young people between the ages of 15 to 35."

"With statistics from the 2008 census," which put the youth population at 60 percent of the 4.5 million, the clergy said, "Young people are one of the greatest assets that any nation can have."

Around the world, young people are recognized as a vitally resourceful group of people whose future prospects are inseparably tied to that of their country's, "because without them, there will be no future generation,"the prelate said.

"In fact, the extent of their vitality, responsible conduct, and roles in society is positively connected with the development of their country," Tarpeh said, nothing that in times past, the trend had been that of relegation of the youth's interests and roles, thereby pushing them more into poverty.

He then challenged the youth to be notable change agents and drivers of societal transformation.

John O. Flomo, Youth Coordinator at the Ministry of Youth and Sports assigned in Bong County, said globally, 50 percent of the world's population is under 30 years of age, yet only 2 percent of the world's parliamentarians are under 30.

"These numbers are alarming, they show that there is an urgent need to address the deficit of youth representation and participation in political affairs," Flomo said.