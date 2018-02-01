Tanzania: President Orders Probe of Judges Spending Holidays Abroad

President John Magufuli said he has been puzzled to learn that most judges, who have submitted travel permit requests to him, wanted to spend holidays with their families outside the country at own costs.

Speaking at the summit of the Law Week in Dar es Salaam today (Thursday), the President directed the Chief Justice, Prof Ibrahim Juma, to investigate the matter, saying he asked himself how they manage to stay in South Africa, UK and other countries for 28-30 days while he knows what they are being paid.

He added that other court servants spend their holidays in their respective villages, but not some judges adding, "I'm making a follow-up to know who are paying them."

The President requested development partners, including the World Bank, to support government efforts to strengthen legal service provision as the courts also need vehicles and other infrastructure.