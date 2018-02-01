1 February 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Case Delays Derail Economy - JPM

Tagged:

Related Topics

Failure by the Judiciary to conclude 139 tax related cases amounting to 169.1bn/- and 38.2 million US dollars has affected the economy, causing some bank closures, President John Magufuli has revealed.

Closing the Law Week in Dar es Salaam today (Thursday), President Magufuli said the delays have prompted financial institutions to set high interest rates to compensate for losses.

He said if those 139 cases had been concluded, the government would have got what it deserves, but that isn't happening simply because cases have not been decided by the courts.

He directed the Chief Justice, Dr Ibrahim Juma to make sure that the courts fast-tracks all cases for the betterment of the people and the economy.

He congratulated the CJ for removing pseudo-servants in court system, insisting that unethical magistrates or staff in the judiciary cannot be tolerated.

He applauded CJ Juma for the intention to shift the High Court to Dodoma, promising him support in mobilizing resources to build it since the plot has been obtained.

Tanzania

Tanzanian Man Sentenced to Death By Ugandan Court Over Murder

The High Court in Luweero District has sentenced to death a 35-year-old Tanzanian national for murdering a fellow casual… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily News.

Copyright © 2018 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.