Tanzania: Case Delays Derail Economy - JPM

Failure by the Judiciary to conclude 139 tax related cases amounting to 169.1bn/- and 38.2 million US dollars has affected the economy, causing some bank closures, President John Magufuli has revealed.

Closing the Law Week in Dar es Salaam today (Thursday), President Magufuli said the delays have prompted financial institutions to set high interest rates to compensate for losses.

He said if those 139 cases had been concluded, the government would have got what it deserves, but that isn't happening simply because cases have not been decided by the courts.

He directed the Chief Justice, Dr Ibrahim Juma to make sure that the courts fast-tracks all cases for the betterment of the people and the economy.

He congratulated the CJ for removing pseudo-servants in court system, insisting that unethical magistrates or staff in the judiciary cannot be tolerated.

He applauded CJ Juma for the intention to shift the High Court to Dodoma, promising him support in mobilizing resources to build it since the plot has been obtained.