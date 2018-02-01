Nigeria: 'We Are Remodeling Boarding Schools for Quality Learning'

Kaduna — In its bid to deliver quality education service in its secondary schools, the Kaduna State Government said it is remodeling boarding school system across the state.

The Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Ja'aru Sani who disclosed this while receiving Government Secondary School Old Boys Association in his office said the move was part of ongoing reform programme in the sector to provide affordable and qualitative education to its citizens.

Already, Sani said contracts have been awarded for the rehabilitation and remodeling of existing boarding schools while plans are underway to convert other day schools to boarding with a view to improve access and quality.

"So far, 16 boarding schools have been rehabilitated under the first phase of the school rebuilding programme, eight others are at various stages of completion while the remaining ones would come on stream under the third phase. At the end of the day, we hope to have at least 32 boarding schools up and running in the state with up-to-date facilities to ensure quality teaching and learning.

"Boarding school makes students attain some level of independence and the willingness to exploit opportunities far from their comfort zone. It will also promote academic excellence and strengthen national unity and integration, "the commissioner added.

Besides, the commissioner announced that contract have been awarded for the rehabilitation and upgrade of public libraries in the state to encourage scholarship among citizens.

He told the association that his doors are open for advice and suggestions that would move the sector forward.

Earlier, the association chairman, Mr Aaron Ajona said they were in his office to extend a hand of friendship to the commissioner who is also an old boy of the school.

Ajona said that the association would partner with the government in improving the quality of education in the state.