A Zimbabwean business delegation will be visiting Italy to present investment and commercial opportunities available in the Southern African country to their Italian counterparts.

This is according to an invitation sent to the business community by the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce this week.

The delegation will include representatives of Zimbabwean institutions tasked with promoting business with international partners as well as leading entrepreneurs, major financial institutions and other relevant local authorities.

"The scope of this mission, which will take place in Rome and Milan on the 21st and 22nd of February 2018, is to provide a platform for Zimbabwean Institutions and businesses, from which to present investment and commercial opportunities to Italian businessmen, as well as to understand what may be required to facilitate the successful cooperation between Italian and Zimbabwean businesses," read the invitation, gleaned by New Zimbabwe.

The mission will focus on agriculture and agricultural mechanization (including horticulture, packaging, food processing and irrigation), infrastructure including transport, water and energy (both traditional and renewable energy) as well as mining equipment, sectors which present the greatest potential for bilateral cooperation.

"Its objective is to become acquainted with potential Italian partners in investment and trade and to inform them of the opportunities and challenges that characterize the Zimbabwean economy at this moment in time," read the letter.

Italy is one of largest manufacturing economies worldwide and boasts expertise and cutting edge technology in a variety of sectors such as agricultural machinery, food processing and packaging, which could help in reviving Zimbabwe's economy through partnerships.

It is also the sixth largest importer of agricultural products in the European Union, a potential area which Zimbabwe, whose economy is largely agro-based, could exploit to its advantage.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is on record as saying Zimbabwe is now "open for business" and has announced a raft of changes in the country's investment laws as a way of luring the much needed Foreign Direct Investment.