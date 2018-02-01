Africa: Nokian Targets African Market With New Tyre Technology

Riding on the heels of Eustore247, Nokian Tyres, one of the world's leading auto-tyres manufacturing companies, will be launching its brand in Nigeria, with a formal launch billed for February 23, at the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

A product of Finland, Nokian tyres are developed for extreme challenging weathers to ensure safe driving under any road conditions and continues to be the choice brand for automobile tyres with all range of tyre sizes. Tailored to suit the needs of different markets, the tyres come with unique innovations and high-tech structural solutions that provide additional peace of mind and safety on the wheels.

Meanwhile, its liability covers raw material and manufacture defects and remains effective for Five Years after the date of manufacture. And with the formal launch, the Nigerian automobile tyre industry will experience change in the way of doing business through www.eustore247.com platform, which aims at revolutionizing business situation in the auto market. Interested dealers, distributors and partners are wanted nationwide, as great potential awaits them.

At the ceremony, which will be attended by the CEO of Eustore247, Nokian Tyres representative in Nigeria, Ismo Sillanpaa, as well as the Chairman/Managing Director of the brand, who will be arriving Nigeria soon, Nokian will use the opportunity to show their innovation that improve the safety of tyres, including Nokian Rockproof with Aramid sidewalls technology, which is also successfully used in bulletproof vests.

This technology reinforces the sidewall of the tyre to make it exceptionally resistant to wear and cuts.